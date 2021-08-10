China reports more cases of Delta variant, some cities begin tests

BEIJING China reported more Covid-19 infections yesterday in its latest outbreak of the disease, while some cities added rounds of mass testing to stamp out locally transmitted infections.

The highly infectious Delta variant has been detected in more than a dozen cities since July 20, and officials have ordered local governments to keep close track of infections and close loopholes in control efforts.

Analysts see the Delta variant as the biggest test of China's zero-Covid strategy since last year's initial outbreak, but expect the authorities will quash it before it gets out of hand, even if at some economic cost.

In a show of action against local governments deemed negligent in control efforts, China has removed some officials in the cities of Nanjing, Yantai, Zhengzhou and Zhangjiajie.

The eastern city of Yangzhou, which is fighting a major cluster, urged its officials to do better after an infected visitor to a testing centre spread the virus to others.

Sunday's 125 new infections, including 94 locally transmitted cases, were up from the previous day's figure of 96, the National Health Commission said yesterday. Most of Sunday's local patients were in the central city of Zhengzhou and Yangzhou.

Yangzhou has started a fifth round of mass tests, city authorities said yesterday, the day Zhengzhou is expected to wrap up sample collection for its third round of citywide tests.