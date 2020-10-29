China reports most new Covid-19 cases in more than two months

SHANGHAI: China reported 42 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest daily figure in more than two months due to a rise in infections in the north-western Xinjiang region, the health authority said yesterday.

Of the new cases, 22 in the city of Kashgar in Xinjiang were previously asymptomatic patients.

The region's health authorities also reported another 19 symptomless infections, which China does not recognise as confirmed Covid-19 cases, which accounted for half the new asymptomatic cases reported.

The daily tally marks the highest since 44 confirmed infections were reported on Aug 10, though it remains far off the peaks in February at the height of the outbreak in China that forced the country into a virtual standstill.

Kashgar health officials said the Covid-19 testing drive for the 4.75 million people in the area was completed as of Tuesday afternoon, and a total of 183 people were confirmed to have been infected.

The cases are linked to a garment factory.

The total number of confirmed infections in China now stands at 85,868, while the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Meanwhile, India's tally of cases stood less than 10,000 away from the grim milestone of 8 million, as 43,893 new cases were reported in 24 hours, data from the Health Ministry showed.

With a total of 7.99 million, India has the second-most number of confirmed cases after the United States, which has a tally of 8.7 million.

Deaths in India have been relatively low, totalling 120,010, out of which 508 deaths were reported in 24 hours ending yesterday.

ELECTION

The daily increase had been dipping in India since a peak last month, but health experts warn the numbers could surge again during the ongoing Hindu religious festival season and a state election in Bihar.