China state media blasts Trump’s trade policies in personal attack

SHANGHAI/BEIJING: Chinese state media yesterday lambasted US President Donald Trump's trade policies in an unusually personal attack, and sought to reassure investors worried about China's economy as growth concerns rattled its financial markets.

China's strictly controlled news outlets have frequently rebuked the United States and the Trump administration as the trade conflict escalated, but they have largely refrained from targeting Mr Trump personally.

But the latest criticism from the overseas edition of the ruling Communist Party's People's Daily newspaper singled out Mr Trump, saying he was starring in his own "street fighter-style deceitful drama of extortion and intimidation".

His desire for others to play along is"wishful thinking", a commentary on the front page said, arguing that the US had escalated trade friction with China and turned international trade into a "zero-sum game".

"Governing a country is not like doing business," the paper said, adding that Mr Trump's actions imperilled the national credibility of the US.

The dispute between the world's two biggest economies has roiled financial markets including stocks, currencies and the global trade in commodities in recent months.

The US and China implemented tariffs on US$34 billion ($46 billion) worth of each other's goods last month. Washington is expected to soon implement tariffs on an additional US$16 billion of Chinese goods, which Beijing has already said it will match immediately.

On Friday, China unveiled additional tariffs on 5,207 goods imported from the US, worth US$60 billion. That was in response to the US proposal of a 25 per cent tariff on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports.

The trade war, rising corporate bankruptcies, and a steep decline in the value of the yuan versus the dollar have raised concerns that China's economy could face a steeper slowdown.