China suggests easing sanctions on N. Korea

BEIJING: China suggested yesterday that sanctions relief could be considered for North Korea if the country abides by United Nations resolutions, as US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un pledged to work for denuclearisation.

China has signed up for increasingly tough UN sanctions against its isolated neighbour following Pyongyang's repeated nuclear and missile tests, but has always said sanctions should be accompanied by talks for a political resolution.

China is North Korea's most important economic and diplomatic backer, despite its anger at Pyongyang's sabre rattling.

Speaking in Beijing after Mr Trump and Mr Kim signed a joint statement at the end of their summit in Singapore, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated that China has always abided by all UN resolutions on North Korea.

"The UN Security Council resolutions that have been passed say that if North Korea respects and acts in accordance with the resolutions, then sanction measures can be adjusted, including to pause or remove the relevant sanctions," Mr Geng told a daily news briefing.

DIPLOMATIC TALKS

"China has consistently held that sanctions are not the goal in themselves. The Security Council actions should support and conform to the efforts of current diplomatic talks towards denuclearising the Korean peninsula, and promote a political solution for the peninsula," he added.

"As an important party involved in the matters of the Korean peninsula, and as a signatory of the ceasefire, China has a responsibility and obligation to play its deserved role in the progress of shifting to a non-nuclear peninsula."

Beijing has key strategic interests when it comes to North Korea, and has long feared that a collapse of its isolated neighbour could push waves of refugees into northeastern China, or that nuclear war on the Korean peninsula could contaminate swathes of the country.

Speaking earlier in the day in Beijing, the China's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said China hoped the United States and North Korea can reach agreement on a peace deal.

"We hope that the two countries' highest leaders can dispel interference, establish mutual trust, overcome difficulties and can reach a basic consensus on promoting and achieving the denuclearisation of the peninsula and promoting and establishing a peace mechanism for the peninsula," Mr Wang told reporters.

"Of course, we are willing to see all relevant sides making positive efforts on this. China will continue to play our constructive role," he added.

China views the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue as a security issue, and what is most important is for the US and North Korea to sit down to find a way to resolve their problems, Mr Wang said.