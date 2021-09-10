China suspends approval for new online games: Report

BEIJING : China has temporarily suspended approval for all new online games in a bid to curb a gaming addiction among young people, the South China Morning Post reported yesterday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The decision was revealed at a meeting between Chinese authorities and industry giants Tencent Holdings and NetEase, the report said, adding that it was not clear until when the suspension would last.

Beijing on Wednesday had summoned gaming firms including Tencent and NetEase.

China moved last month to ban under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week, saying this was needed to curb a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".