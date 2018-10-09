China tells US to stop ‘misguided actions’

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (left) and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo before their meeting in Beijing.

BEIJING: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo faced a testy exchange with his Chinese counterpart in Beijing yesterday.

Mr Pompeo and Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted the schism after the chief US diplomat arrived in Beijing on the final leg of an Asian trip focused on North Korea's nuclear issue.

Mr Wang told Mr Pompeo the US has "stepped up rhetoric over trade tensions" after a raft of tit-for-tat tariffs on billion of dollars in US and Chinese goods.

He accused the US of making "a series of moves" on Taiwan - which Beijing considers a rebel province - and "other issues" that hurt Chinese sovereignty.

"These actions have affected the mutual trust between both sides and cast a shadow over the prospect of China-US relations..." Mr Wang said.

"We require that the US stop such misguided actions."

VILLAIN

Mr Wang and Mr Pompeo met after US Vice-President Mike Pence delivered a speech last Thursday accusing China of military aggression, commercial theft and human rights violations as he cast China as a villain bent on interfering in the upcoming US elections.

Responding to Mr Wang's remarks, Mr Pompeo said he wanted to come to Beijing to "have discussions".

Mr Pompeo told Mr Wang: "We have great concerns over the actions China has taken, and I look forward to having the opportunity to discuss each of those because this is an incredibly important relationship."

Mr Pompeo also invoked the cancellation of a meeting between US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis and his Chinese counterpart.

"I regret that the strategic dialogue between our two countries is something you all chose not to undertake," he said.

Mr Wang said: "The strategic dialogue was not called off by the Chinese. I am stating a fact."

The two had warmer words regarding efforts to curb North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

Mr Wang said the issue shows that Beijing and Washington "can and should increase communication and cooperation".