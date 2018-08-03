China urges US to return to reason on trade, says tactics won't work

SINGAPORE/BEIJING China yesterday urged the US to "calm down" and return to reason after the Trump administration sought to ratchet up pressure for trade concessions by proposing a higher 25 per cent tariff on US$200 billion (S$273 billion) worth of Chinese imports.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump directed the increase from a previously proposed 10 per cent duty because China has refused to meet US demands and has imposed retaliatory tariffs on US goods.

Mr Trump's threats of higher tariffs weighed on China's financial markets.

But China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi said US efforts to pressure China would be in vain, urging its trade policymakers to "calm down".

He said in Singapore: "We hope that those directly involved in the United States' trade policies can calm down, carefully listen to the voices of US consumers... and hear the collective call of the international community.

"The United States' method of adding pressure will not, I'm afraid, have any effect."

There have been no formal talks between Washington and Beijing for weeks over Mr Trump's demands that China make fundamental changes to its policies on intellectual property protection, technology transfers and subsidies for high technology industries.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang reiterated at a regular news briefing in Beijing that the US' efforts at "blackmail" would fail.

"We would advise the United States to correct its attitude and not try to engage in blackmail. This won't work on China," he said.

"Secondly, we would advise the US side to return to reason, and not blindly let emotions affect their decisions, because in the end this will harm themselves."