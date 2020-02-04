China uses drones to scold citizens during epidemic

The Chinese are putting drones to a multitude of uses, from watching over each other's movements to spraying disinfectant in villages.

BEIJING: Rather than risk being infected with the virus, officials in some rural parts of China are literally watching over citizens, using drones to deter outdoor gatherings.

A video clip posted on Weibo showed a group of people playing mahjong in a village near the south-western city of Chengdu being told to disperse after being spotted by a camera mounted on a patrolling drone.

"Playing mahjong outside is banned during the epidemic. You have been spotted. Stop playing and leave the site as soon as possible," an official orders the villagers through a microphone while watching footage sent by the drone to his screen.

"Don't look at the drone, child; ask your father to leave immediately," the official tells a boy seen looking curiously up at the drone.

AMUSED

Regardless of the severe health scare, some Chinese netizens on Weibo were amused by the clip, which quickly went viral.

"So hardcore. High-tech makes life more efficient," said one Weibo user.

The Chinese government has been calling on people to stay at home and try to avoid gathering together to prevent the spread of the virus. Shops, movie theatres and restaurants in some places have also been shut down.