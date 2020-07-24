China vows to retaliate after Houston consulate is ordered to close

The Americans have given the Chinese consulate in Houston 72 hours to close.

BEIJING China warned yesterday that it will be forced to respond after the US ordered the shutdown of its Houston consulate, a move the Chinese Foreign Ministry said had "severely harmed" relations.

Washington gave China 72 hours to close the consulate "to protect American intellectual property and Americans' private information", marking a dramatic escalation of tension between the world's two biggest economies.

Republican Senator Marco Rubio, acting chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, described the Houston consulate on Twitter as the "central node of the Communist Party's vast network of spies & influence operations in the United States".

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin, speaking at a daily media briefing, described the US allegations as "malicious slander".

"In response to the US' unreasonable actions, China must make a necessary response and safeguard its legitimate rights," he said, declining to specify any measures.

"This is tearing down the friendly bridge between the people of China and the US," he added.

The South China Morning Post reported that China may close the US consulate in the south-western city of Chengdu, while a source told Reuters on Wednesday that China was considering shutting the US consulate in Wuhan, where the US withdrew staff at the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

Mr Hu Xijin, editor of the Global Times, a tabloid published by the ruling Communist Party's official People's Daily, wrote that shutting the Wuhan consulate would be insufficiently disruptive.

He said the US had a large consulate in Hong Kong and it was "too obvious that the consulate is an intelligence centre".

"Even if China doesn't close it, it could instead cut its staff to one or two hundred. This will make Washington suffer much pain," he wrote.

The other US consulates in China are in Guangzhou, Shanghai and Shenyang.

Separately, the Federal Bureau of Investigation has alleged in US court filings that a Chinese researcher accused of visa fraud and concealing ties to the military was now holed up in China's consulate in San Francisco.

Other Chinese researchers at US universities have also been arrested for visa fraud, according to US court filings.