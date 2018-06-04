China warns US won’t get trade benefits if tariffs implemented

US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross (left) with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

BEIJING China warned the US yesterday that any agreements reached on trade and business between the two countries will be void if Washington implements tariffs and other trade measures, as the two ended their latest round of talks in Beijing.

A short statement, carried by Xinhua news agency, made no mention of any specific new agreements after US Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross met Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He.

It referred instead to a consensus they reached last month in Washington, when China agreed to increase its purchases of US goods and services.

"The two sides had good communication about implementing the consensus reached in Washington and on many areas such as agriculture and energy, achieving positive and concrete progress," the state news agency said, adding details would be subject to "final confirmation by both parties".

The US and China have threatened tit-for-tat tariffs on goods worth up to US$150 billion (S$200 billion) each.

Xinhua said China's attitude has been consistent, which is that it is willing to increase imports from all countries, including the US.

"Reform and opening up and expanding domestic demand are China's national strategies. Our established rhythm will not change," it added.

"The achievements reached by China and the United States should be based on the premise that the two sides should meet each other halfway and not fight a trade war," Xinhua said.

"If the United States introduces trade sanctions including tariffs, all the economic and trade achievements negotiated by the two parties will be void."

There was no immediate comment or statement from the US delegation or from Mr Ross.