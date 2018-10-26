China will prevent Taiwan split 'at any cost'

An American warship sailing through waters off the contested Spratly Islands in the South China Sea, in the latest implicit challenge to Beijing's sweeping territorial claims in the region.

BEIJING China will never give up an inch of its territory, whether the self-ruled island of Taiwan it claims as its own, or in the disputed waters of the South China Sea, the country's Defence Minister said yesterday.

Beijing has been infuriated by recent US sanctions on its military, one of a growing number of flashpoints in ties with Washington that include a bitter trade war, Taiwan and China's increasingly muscular military posture in the South China Sea.

Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe made the remarks at the opening of the Xiangshan Forum in Beijing, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.

SENSITIVE

China's military ties with the US are important and sensitive, Mr Wei said, adding that Taiwan was a "core" interest of China's and Beijing opposed displays of strength by "outside forces" in the South China Sea.

The world's two largest economies need to deepen high-level ties to navigate tension and rein in the risk of inadvertent conflict, US Defence Secretary James Mattis told his Chinese counterpart last week.

Mr Mattis saw first-hand last month how mounting China-US friction can undermine military contacts, when Beijing upended plans for him to meet Mr Wei this month.

China has been angered by the US sanctions on its military for buying weapons from Russia, and by what Beijing sees as stepped-up US support for democratic Taiwan, which it claims as sacred territory.

China has also expressed concern after US President Donald Trump said Washington would withdraw from a landmark Cold War-era treaty that eliminated nuclear missiles from Europe because Russia was violating the pact.

China is not a party to that treaty, but Mr Trump has also suggested Beijing's military strength played a role in his decision, which China has described as "completely wrong".

On Monday, the US sent two warships through the Taiwan Strait in the second such operation this year.

DETERIORATED

China-Taiwan relations have deteriorated since the island's President Tsai Ing-wen, of the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party, swept to power in 2016.

Beijing, which has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control, has also viewed US overtures towards the island with alarm, such as a new de facto embassy there and passage of a law to encourage visits by US officials.

China's army will take action "at any cost" to foil attempts to separate the self-ruled island of Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own, Mr Wei said.

He said: "The Taiwan issue is related to China's sovereignty and territorial integrity and touches upon China's core interests.