China won’t change position on Taiwan after landslide election

TAIPEI: China will not change its position that Taiwan belongs to it, Beijing said yesterday, after President Tsai Ing-wen won re-election and said she would not submit to China's threats.

The election campaign was dominated by China's efforts to get the democratic island to accept Beijing's rule under a "one country, two systems" model, as well as by pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong.

"No matter what changes there are to the internal situation in Taiwan, the basic fact that there is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China will not change," China's Foreign Ministry said.

While China says Taiwan is its territory, Taiwan maintains it is an independent country called the Republic of China, its formal name.

Ms Tsai, who has firmly rejected China's "one country, two systems" model, won another four-year term by a landslide on Saturday, and her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) secured a majority in Parliament.

"Taiwan's people once again use the vote in their hands to show the world the value of democracy," she said yesterday when meeting the head of the US' de facto embassy in Taipei, Mr William Brent Christensen.

"Democracy and freedom are indeed Taiwan's most valuable asset and the foundation of the long-term Taiwan-US partnership," Ms Tsai added, vowing to deepen cooperation with the US on a range of issues.

On Saturday, she called for talks to resume with China, but said she hoped Beijing understood Taiwan and its people would not submit to intimidation.

China's official Xinhua news agency said Ms Tsai won by deploying dirty tricks, hyping the China threat and colluding with Western forces.

"Whether it is to curb Taiwan independence secessionist activities or to benefit Taiwan compatriots, the mainland has a full 'policy toolbox'," it said.

"Tsai and the DPP must be aware that they should not act wilfully because of a fluke."

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo congratulated Ms Tsai and lauded her for seeking stability with China "in the face of unrelenting pressure".