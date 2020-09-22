World

China's air force video shows simulated attack on US airbase

China&#039;s air force video shows simulated attack on US airbase
The video shows H-6 bombers taking off from a desert base and carrying out a simulated attack on Andersen Air Force Base. PHOTO: PEOPLE'S LIBERATION ARMY AIR FORCE/WEIBO
Sep 22, 2020 06:00 am

BEIJING: China's air force has released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on what appears to be Andersen Air Force Base on the US Pacific island of Guam, as regional tensions continue to rise.

The video, released on Saturday on People's Liberation Army Air Force Weibo account, came as China carried out a second day of drills near Chinese-claimed Taiwan, to express Beijing's anger at the visit of a senior US State Department official to Taipei.

Guam is home to major US military facilities, including the air base, which would be key to responding to any conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Chinese air force's 2min 15sec video, set to solemn and dramatic music like a trailer, shows H-6 bombers taking off from a desert base. The video is called "The god of war H-6K goes on the attack!".

The H-6 has been involved in multiple Chinese flights around and near Taiwan, according to Taiwan's air force, including those last week. - REUTERS

Indonesian govt urged to delay year-end elections as infections soar
World

Indonesian govt urged to delay year-end elections

Related Stories

Britain to see soaring death rate unless it moves fast: Officials

Major banks move vast sums of dirty money: Investigative report

Trump to name woman to take Ginsburg's spot in US Supreme Court

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD