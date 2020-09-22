China's air force video shows simulated attack on US airbase

The video shows H-6 bombers taking off from a desert base and carrying out a simulated attack on Andersen Air Force Base.

BEIJING: China's air force has released a video showing nuclear-capable H-6 bombers carrying out a simulated attack on what appears to be Andersen Air Force Base on the US Pacific island of Guam, as regional tensions continue to rise.

The video, released on Saturday on People's Liberation Army Air Force Weibo account, came as China carried out a second day of drills near Chinese-claimed Taiwan, to express Beijing's anger at the visit of a senior US State Department official to Taipei.

Guam is home to major US military facilities, including the air base, which would be key to responding to any conflict in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Chinese air force's 2min 15sec video, set to solemn and dramatic music like a trailer, shows H-6 bombers taking off from a desert base. The video is called "The god of war H-6K goes on the attack!".