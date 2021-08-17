'China’s Fauci' probed for plagiarism after questioning Covid policy

BEIJING: A top doctor in China's fight against the coronavirus is under investigation for plagiarism, weeks after making a social media post questioning the country's zero-tolerance strategy.

Dr Zhang Wenhong - a leading doctor described by state media as "China's Fauci", after the top US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci - has since said countries have to find a way "to learn to live with it".

"The way China will choose in future will... help establish communication with the world and a return to normal life, while protecting citizens from fear of viruses," Dr Zhang wrote on Weibo on July 29.

The suggestion of a softened approach to Chain's zero-case approach to virus control enraged nationalists.

Dr Zhang has found himself accused of "pandering to foreign ideas", while an apparent witch hunt is targeting his academic credentials. Posts on Weibo accused Dr Zhang of plagiarising his doctoral thesis published two decades ago.

On Sunday, Fudan University in Shanghai said it was aware of the online criticism and started a probe into the degree it awarded Dr Zhang in 2000.

China has reported 94,430 infections in total and 4,636 deaths.