China's premier: Tibet inseparable part of country’s sacred territory

BEIJING: Tibet is an inseparable part of China's "sacred" territory, and religious figures should promote national unity and ethnic harmony, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said during a rare visit to the region.

Chinese troops entered Tibet in 1950 in what Beijing officially terms a liberation, and has ruled it since then.

It has been hit by repeated anti-Chinese protests, although the region has been fairly quiet since 2008.

China routinely denies charges from rights groups and exiles of repression and says its rule ended serfdom and brought prosperity to what was a backward region.

Mr Li, who visited Tibet last week, went to two major sites connected to Tibetan Buddhism, state news agency Xinhua said.

At the Jokhang Temple, he inspected a monument dating back to the eighth century which marks an alliance between Tibet and the Tang Dynasty, Xinhua said.

"Since ancient times Tibet has been an inseparable part of the sacred territory of the motherland," the report quoted him as saying.

Mr Li also went to the Potala Palace, like the Jokhang Temple a Unesco World Heritage Site, once home to the Dalai Lama.

The Dalai Lama, the highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, fled into exile to India in 1959 after a failed uprising against Chinese rule.

China accuses him of being a dangerous separatist, though he says he seeks only genuine autonomy for Tibet. He remains widely revered among Tibetan people.

Senior Chinese state leaders visit Tibet only rarely. In addition to security considerations, they have to take into account the thin air as Tibet sits high above sea level.

Rights groups say the situation for ethnic Tibetans inside what China calls the Tibet Autonomous Region remains extremely difficult.

Last week, US Vice-President Mike Pence said Tibet's people "have been brutally repressed by the Chinese government".