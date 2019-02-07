China's theft of US jobs and wealth must come to an end: Trump

WASHINGTON President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Congress that Washington's aggressive trade negotiations with Beijing would mean an end to China's alleged "theft" of US jobs and wealth.

In his State of the Union address, Mr Trump also called on China to make far-reaching "structural" changes to industrial policy that analysts say Beijing is likely to resist.

The world's two largest economies have 24 days left in a three-month truce in their trade war before US duty rates are due to rise sharply - an escalation that economists say could be a powerful negative shock to the global economy.

"We are now making it clear to China that after years of targeting our industries and stealing our intellectual property, the theft of American jobs and wealth has come to an end," Mr Trump said in his annual State of the Union address.

Any agreement with Beijing "must include real, structural change to end unfair trade practices", he said.