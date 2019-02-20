China’s top graft buster to go after 'political deviation'

BEIJING: China's top anti-corruption body will target "political deviation" this year along with continued efforts to stamp out graft, it said yesterday, as part of a long-running campaign to improve discipline in the ruling Communist Party.

President Xi Jinping has presided over a corruption crackdown since coming to power in 2012, vowing to target both "tigers" and "flies", referring to elite officials and ordinary bureaucrats.

The campaign has led to the jailing or punishment of thousands of officials and also brought down dozens of senior party and military officials.

The anti-corruption effort has not only focused on issues such as bribery and using public money to fund lavish lifestyles, it has also taken aim at those whose political loyalty is found lacking or who express doubt in public about party policies.

In comments carried on the website of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, Ms Wang Ying, deputy head of the inspection team, said they will "deepen political inspections" and "uncover political deviation".

Special effort will be made to find problems in the implementation of party policies and major party decisions, as well as rooting out corruption and "undesirable work styles", Ms Wang added.

The graft watchdog routinely sends out inspection teams to government ministries and provincial governments, which then issue reports detailing problems found and how they intend to rectify them.

China has rebuffed criticism that the campaign is as much about settling political scores as about stamping out genuine criminal acts.

But several high-profile corruption cases have made mention of the political crimes officials were suspected of, along with actual criminal acts such as taking bribes.