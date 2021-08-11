China’s virus cases surge as Delta variant challenges country
BEIJING: China's coronavirus cases hit a seven-month high yesterday, after a cluster at a test site drove up numbers as the Delta variant challenges Beijing's grip on the pandemic.
State media has described the current outbreak - which has sparked local lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions - as the most severe since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan.
Yesterday, the authorities reported 143 new infections - 108 of them locally transmitted.
Dozens of cases came from a Covid-19 testing site in eastern Yangzhou city.
Yesterday's numbers are the highest since January, when the country logged 144 new cases and 126 domestic infections.
The authorities are now working to shore up confidence that the latest resurgence is controllable. - AFP
