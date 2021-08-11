China’s virus cases surge as Delta variant challenges country

BEIJING: China's coronavirus cases hit a seven-month high yesterday, after a cluster at a test site drove up numbers as the Delta variant challenges Beijing's grip on the pandemic.

State media has described the current outbreak - which has sparked local lockdowns, mass testing and travel restrictions - as the most severe since the virus emerged in the central city of Wuhan.

Yesterday, the authorities reported 143 new infections - 108 of them locally transmitted.

Dozens of cases came from a Covid-19 testing site in eastern Yangzhou city.

Yesterday's numbers are the highest since January, when the country logged 144 new cases and 126 domestic infections.