China’s Xi calls for fairer world order as rivalry with US deepens

CHINA: Chinese President Xi Jinping yesterday called for a rejection of hegemonic power structures in global governance, amid growing tension with the US over a widening range of issues including alleged human rights abuses.

Speaking at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, held in Hainan, Mr Xi criticised efforts by some countries to "build barriers" and "decouple", which he said would harm others and benefit no one.

China has long called for reforms of the global governance system to better reflect a more diverse range of perspectives and values from the international community, including its own, instead of those of a few major nations.

It has also repeatedly clashed with the biggest stakeholders in world governance, particularly the United States, over a range of issues from human rights to China's economic influence over other countries.

"The world wants justice, not hegemony. A big country should look like a big country by showing that it is shouldering more responsibility," Mr Xi said in remarks broadcast to the forum.

While Mr Xi did not identify any country in his remarks, Chinese officials have in recent times referred to US "hegemony" in criticisms of Washington's global projection of power in trade and geopolitics.