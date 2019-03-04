China's Xi faces growing concerns as Parliament opens annual session

Chinese President Xi Jinping on a giant screen during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference yesterday.

BEIJING China's Parliament opens its annual session tomorrow as President Xi Jinping faces growing concerns about the slowing economy, a major challenge for the country's leader.

One year after the legislature abolished presidential term limits and etched Mr Xi's name on the Constitution, his new-era vision of a resurgent China at the centre of world affairs has hit unforeseen road bumps.

Economic growth is slowing, a festering trade war with the US has eroded confidence and Mr Xi's signature Belt and Road global trade infrastructure initiative has faced setbacks in some countries.

Bubbles of discontent have appeared as the state has pushed deeper into the economy and people's lives.

"This will be a much more difficult situation for Xi Jinping than last year. Last year, he was riding high," said Hong Kong-based political analyst Willy Lam.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang is expected to open the National People's Congress (NPC) by announcing a lower gross domestic product growth forecast for this year, setting the tone for a session heavy on economic legislation and expected to last two weeks.

Nearly 3,000 delegates will ratify a raft of Bills over the fortnight, including a foreign investment law that could address some US demands and possible tax cuts.

"Xi Jinping has been criticised by party members for not handling the economy well and failing to tackle the challenges posed by Donald Trump," said Professor Lam.

He believes Mr Xi avoided holding a fourth plenum of the party's Central Committee last autumn because of his weakened position.

PRECAUTIONS

But he convened a meeting with hundreds of provincial and ministerial leaders in Beijing in January to warn them on the need to prevent major risks in politics and the economy.

"We must increase our readiness for unexpected developments, take precautions, and properly prepare for major risks that may arise in the economic field," Mr Xi warned.

China reported 6.6 per cent growth last year, the slowest in nearly three decades.

Independent analysts estimate it was worse.

Three-quarters of provinces have lowered annual growth targets for this year.

Delegates from around the country will convene for the NPC session and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), an advisory body that runs simultaneously and began discussions yesterday.

"Behind closed doors, NPC members from the provinces will demand Xi Jinping do something about reviving the economy," Prof Lam said, adding that the politician will face "angry voices".

Still, Mr Xi presides from a position of strength with no potential challengers on the horizon.

"For him it is not only the backbone of the economy that makes him a strong leader but also political ideology.

"An ongoing campaign places Mr Xi centre stage," said Mr Matthias Stepan of Germany's Mercator Institute for China Studies, noting that it made it hard for any competitor to emerge.

But Mr Xi and his lieutenants have their work cut out.

"They have to reinstate confidence, especially that the party has the right tools and the right team around Xi to deal with the challenges," said Mr Stepan.