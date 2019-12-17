China's Xi offers HK leader support in ‘these most difficult times’

HONG KONG: Chinese President Xi Jinping offered his support for Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam yesterday, praising her courage in governing the Chinese-ruled financial hub in these "most difficult" times after months of often violent anti-government protests.

His comments came after Hong Kong police fired tear gas in late night street clashes with anti-government protesters as the former British colony's worst political crisis in decades shows no sign of resolution.

"The situation in Hong Kong in 2019 was the most complex and difficult since its return to the motherland," Mr Xi told local media in brief comments before a closed-door meeting with Lam in Beijing.

"The central government fully recognises the courage and assumption of responsibility you have displayed in these exceptional times in Hong Kong."

Hong Kong returned to Chinese rule in 1997 with the promise of wide-ranging autonomy under a "one country, two systems" formula, including a free press and independent judiciary, which the protesters say is being eroded by Communist Party rulers in Beijing. China denies the charge.

Hong Kong media have speculated that Ms Lam's talks with Mr Xi could yield fresh directives on the crisis, including a possible Cabinet reshuffle. Mr Xi did not go into specifics, but reiterated his support for Ms Lam despite media reports suggesting she might be replaced.

He added Beijing was "unwavering in supporting Hong Kong police in firmly upholding the law" and said Ms Lam had continued to uphold the "one country, two systems" principle.

Ms Lam earlier met Premier Li Keqiang who said Hong Kong was not yet out of the "dilemma" facing the city's ailing economy after months of sometimes violent protests.

Ms Lam said she was encouraged by Mr Xi's recognition of her efforts.