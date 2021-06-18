Chinese astronauts reach space station for three-month mission

The astronauts will test out the technologies on Tianhe, including its life-support system.

The astronauts will test out the technologies on Tianhe, including its life-support system.

BEIJING : Three Chinese astronauts yesterday flew to an unfinished space station in China's first crewed mission since 2016, expanding the country's already growing near-Earth presence and challenging US leadership in orbital space.

The astronauts rode to Tianhe - the module that will be the living quarters of China's completed space station - on Shenzhou-12, or "Divine Vessel". The crew boarded the module, where they will live for three months, the longest stay in low-Earth orbit by any Chinese national.

China's space station, due to be finished by end of next year, will be the only alternative to the two-decade-old, US-led International Space Station (ISS), which may be retired in 2024.

If the ISS - backed mainly by the US, Russia, Japan, Europe and Canada - is decommissioned, China would be the operator of the only active space station.