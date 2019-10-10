Chinese fans fume at NBA as free speech row spreads

The Oriental Sports Centre in Shanghai that was scheduled to hold NBA fan events ahead of a game between the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers.

SHANGHAI: Basketball followers in China expressed anger at the National Basketball Association (NBA) yesterday after a fan event in Shanghai was cancelled, amid a row over free speech that has hurt the league's reputation in a key overseas market.

Chinese organisers scrapped the event on the eve of a planned exhibition game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets, as the fallout spread from a tweet by Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey supporting recent protests in Hong Kong.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said on Tuesday that the league supported Morey's right to exercise his freedom of expression, furthering angering Chinese authorities.

"They (the NBA) have done something really stupid," said Bai Linfan, a 20-year-old fan.

"This is something that is really about our nationality. That's the biggest thing. Cancelling these cooperations and exchanges is quite normal."

Another young fan, Li Xintong, said the NBA needed to do more to understand China's view on the matter.

"If the pre-season match is cancelled, I don't really care, because I think this thing has already violated our country's bottom line about a few issues," he said.

"If the NBA really wants to expand in China's market, they must understand Chinese culture."

The reaction to the row has been very different in Hong Kong itself.

"I don't think he (Silver) is mixing up sports and politics. I think he was speaking as a US citizen on this occasion. I'm really grateful for his support and the support of the majority of U.S. citizens," said NBA fan Keith Yuen.

For one fan hoping to catch a glimpse of the players in Shanghai, sport and politics should not be mixed.