Chinese intelligence behind Marriott hack: US top diplomat Pompeo

WASHINGTONThe US said on Wednesday that China was behind the massive hack of data from hotel giant Marriott, part of an ongoing global campaign of cyber-theft run by Beijing.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo confirmed to Fox News' Fox & Friends programme that the government believes China masterminded the Marriott data theft.

"They have committed cyber attacks across the world," he told the show. "We consider them a strategic competitor. They are taking actions in the South China Sea. They're conducting espionage and influence operations here in the United States."

The Marriott hacking allegation came amid heightened tensions between Beijing and Washington that encompass geopolitics, trade, technology rivalry and espionage.

Last week, Canada arrested an executive of China's leading Huawei telecommunications company at the request of the US, which plans to charge her with fraud charges related to sanctions-breaking business dealings with Iran.

China has responded by detaining former Canadian diplomat Michael Kovrig and businessman Michael Spavor.

Both were arrested on suspicion of harming China's security.