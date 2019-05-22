Chinese investment in Australia at five-year low

SYDNEY Chinese investment in Australia is at its lowest level in five years, sparking calls for the newly re-elected government to fix its rocky relationship with Beijing.

After hitting a peak of A$15.8 billion (S$15 billion) in 2016, Chinese firms invested A$4.8 billion in the country last year, the Australian National University said.

Researchers said the amount of cash piled into Australia had been "broadly in line" with China's global activities, except for when it fell 50 per cent from A$9.6 billion in 2017.