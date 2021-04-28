Chinese man, 61, in coma after being brutally beaten in New York

NEW YORK: A Chinese man was bashed up so badly in New York City that he is now in a coma and on a ventilator.

Mr Yao Pan Ma, 61, was attacked on Friday night and is another victim of hate crime against Asians, The New York Times reported.

His suspected assailant is described as an adult male with a dark complexion, ABC reported.

The victim's wife, Madam Chen Baozhen, 57, spent Sunday praying as her husband fights for his life.

"I'm very scared right now. I'm so worried that my husband might never come back," Madam Chen told CBS through a translator.

Governor Andrew Cuomo said he was "sickened to learn of yet another bigoted act of violence against an Asian American man".