Chinese parents stage rare public protest over vaccine scare

BEIJING: About a dozen people held a rare protest outside China's Health Ministry to demand action over a vaccine scandal that has inflamed public fears over the safety of domestically produced drugs.

Video clips of the daring demonstration were widely circulated on Twitter and other social media yesterday.

"Legislation for vaccines is imperative. Handle this properly and responsibly," they shouted in the footage.

Social media posts said the demonstration took place yesterday. The fate of the protesters, whose banners described them as parents, is not known.

An AFP journalist who arrived later at the location found no one there.

Chinese security personnel typically react quickly to shut down public expressions of dissent, often detaining those involved.

China's latest product-safety scare emerged more than a week ago. Pharmaceutical manufacturer Changchun Changsheng Biotechnology had fabricated records and was ordered to cease production of rabies vaccines.

The government has said the vaccine did not enter the market, but the case has provoked outrage from Chinese consumers fed up with recurring safety scandals.