Chinese tariffs on US goods to take effect at start of July 6

China's threatened tariffs on US$34 billion (S$46 billion) of US goods will take effect tomorrow, a person with knowledge of the plan told Reuters, amid worsening trade tensions between the world's largest economies.

Washington has said it would implement tariffs on US$34 billion of Chinese imports on July 6, and Beijing has vowed to retaliate in kind on the same day. But the 12-hour time difference puts Beijing ahead in terms of actually implementing the tariffs.

"Our measures are equal and being equal means that if the US starts on July 6, we start on July 6," the source told Reuters, who requested anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to media.

"The implementation of all policies starts at midnight."

China's customs agency and commerce ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

Speaking at a daily news briefing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said China was ready to act, though he did not confirm the date Chinese tariffs may start.

"China has already made preparations. As long as the United States issues a so-called tariff list, China will take necessary measures to firmly protect its legitimate interests," Mr Lu said, without elaborating.

Chinese state media yesterday kept up its steady drum beat of criticism of the US.

The official China Daily said the US was intentionally trying to prevent China from developing so it could not challenge the US' role in the global economic order.

"The US has maintained hegemony in the military and financial fields for many decades. Now it is pursuing economic hegemony," the English-language newspaper said in an editorial.

"It has frequently waged wars against other sovereign countries and made use of the dominant influence of the US dollar in the international markets to fleece other countries. Now it is attempting to resort to an all-out trade and economic war to hold back China's normal development."