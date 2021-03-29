Cities across the world turn off the lights to mark Earth Hour

BUENOS AIRES: From Singapore to Buenos Aires, cities around the world turned off their lights on Saturday to mark Earth Hour, with this year's event highlighting the link between the destruction of nature and increasing outbreaks of diseases like Covid-19.

In London, the Houses of Parliament, London Eye Ferris wheel, Shard skyscraper and neon signs of Piccadilly Circus were among the landmarks flicking the switches.

"It's fantastic news that Parliament once again is taking part in Earth Hour, joining landmarks across the country and the world to raise awareness of climate change," said Speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle.

In Paris, the three stages of the Eiffel Tower progressively went dark, but there were few people to watch, with the whole country under a 7pm Covid-19 curfew.

The giant metal tower has been shut to the public since Oct 30 because of the pandemic.