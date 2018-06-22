Claims of child abuse in US detention centres
After widespread condemnation, US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order to stop the separation of immigrant children from their parents at the US-Mexico border. The minors are detained in facilities such as this one in Tornillo, Texas. Claims of child abuse in some of these centres have emerged in court filings.
