Claims that some jumped vaccine queue to be probed: Malaysian minister

KUALA LUMPUR Claims on social media that some people jumped the queue to get vaccinated will be investigated, a Malaysian minister said yesterday.

Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said his team has been monitoring social media comments by whistleblowers .

He said these comments are immediately shared with health deputy director-general Chong Chee Kheong for investigation.

"We take every expose seriously. Vaccine equity is important," he said in a tweet.

Mr Khairy, who is also the Coordinating Minister for the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme, was responding to Dr Rafidah Abdullah, who is with the Health Ministry.

She said she had received many messages on queue jumping for the vaccine.

"We need to ensure distributive justice and instil trust in our national immunisation programme. Perhaps MOSTI YB @Khairykj can consider having an independent channel for people to file complaints and ensure repercussions for queue jumpers," she tweeted.

Vaccination began last Wednesday, with Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin being the first to get the jab.

There are three phases to the programme, with front-liners being vaccinated in the first phase from February to April.

HIGH-RISK GROUPS

The second phase from April to August is for high-risk groups and senior citizens aged 60 and above. The rest aged 18 and above will be vaccinated from May 2021 to February 2022.