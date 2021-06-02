Climate change causing a third of heat deaths: Study

PARIS : More than a third of summer heat-related deaths are because of climate change, researchers said on Monday, warning of even higher death tolls as global temperatures climb.

Previous research on how climate change affects health has mostly projected future risks from heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and other extreme events made worse by global warming.

But a new study by an international team of 70 experts is one of the first - and the largest - to look at health consequences that have already happened, the authors said.

The findings, published in Nature Climate Change, were stark: Data from 732 locations in 43 countries spread across every inhabited continent revealed that, on average, 37 per cent of all heat-related deaths can be attributed directly to global warming.

"Climate change is not something in the distant future," senior author Antonio Gasparrini, a professor of biostatistics and epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, told AFP.

"We can already measure negative impacts on health, in addition to the known environmental and ecological effects."