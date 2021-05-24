Cold weather in China kills 21 people competing in ultramarathon

One of the victims receiving treatment in Jingtai county following exposure to the extreme weather.

BEIJING: Twenty-one people were killed when extremely cold weather struck during an ultramarathon in Jingtai county, Gansuprovince, north-western China, sparking public outrage yesterday over the lack of contingency planning.

The 100km race began in Baiyun city on Saturday on a route that would take runners through canyons and hills on an arid plateau at an elevation of over 1,000m.

The race kicked off at 9am with 172 runners, many clad in T-shirts and shorts.

Around noon, a mountainous section of the race was hit by hail, freezing rain and gale that caused temperatures to plummet, officials said.

Jingtai county itself saw a low of 6 deg C, excluding wind chill.

"The rain was getting heavier and heavier," said Ms Mao Shuzhi, who was about 24km into the race at the time.

Shivering in the cold, she turned back before the high-altitude section because of previous bad experiences with hypothermia. It was the right move as 21 among those who did not do so died.

"The winds were too strong, our thermal blankets were torn to bits," a runner wrote in a WeChat chatroom.