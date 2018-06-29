‘Compromise’ Bill to reform US immigration law fails in Congress

US President Donald Trump's zero tolerance stand on illegal immigrants last month led to more than 2,000 children being separated from their families. A judge has since ordered US immigration authorities to reunite the families within 30 days.

WASHINGTON: A Republican "compromise" Bill reforming US immigration law failed spectacularly in Congress on Wednesday, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump's efforts to resolve a swirling border crisis that has seen thousands of migrant families separated.

Lawmakers rejected the Border Security and Immigration Reform Act by an overwhelming 301 to 121, with all Democrats opposing the Bill along with dozens of Republican conservatives who argued it did not do enough to rein in illegal immigration.

The collapse is the second ill-fated attempt by divided House Republicans to coalesce around immigration reform and marks an embarrassment for Mr Trump, who had backed the Bill with an eleventh-hour tweet on Wednesday urging its passage.

But the President's conflicting message in recent weeks, including telling Republicans to "stop wasting their time" on immigration because Democrats would block the Bill in the Senate, no doubt threw a wrench into the already contentious effort.

Republicans eager to resolve the crisis - in which more than 2,000 children were separated from their parents who either have been arrested and referred for prosecution for crossing illegally, or whose asylum cases are being adjudicated - expressed their frustration at the lack of action.

"Simply put, the House has now missed two opportunities to fix our broken immigration system and make our country more safe, secure and prosperous," House Republican Lloyd Smucker said on Twitter.

"The American people deserve better than the failed status quo."

The rejection now raises the possibility of lawmakers taking up a narrower measure, which ends the family separations that began last month as a result of the administration's zero tolerance policy of prosecuting anyone who crosses the border illegally, even to seek asylum.

But such a measure would not address broader issues such as the US$25 billion (S$34 billion) in border wall funding, protections for "Dreamer" immigrants who were brought to the country illegally as children, and curtailment of legal immigration that were included in the failed Bill.

Timing for the narrower legislation remained in doubt. Lawmakers are expected to head for their home districts for a week-long July 4 recess.

Senator James Lankford, a Republican, urged Congress to negotiate solutions on border security, family separation, more efficient immigration courts and Dreamers, "rather than just complaining" about immigration.

"Although one Bill may fail, we must go back to the negotiating table and keep trying," he tweeted.

Mr Trump has made clear he still intends immigration to be at the heart of the battle for November's mid-term elections, urging Republicans to show commitment to the hard line that got him elected in 2016- while ramping up the rhetoric linking weak borders with gang crime and blaming Democrats for both.