Conservative groups protest Trump's loss across the country

A protester spraying another with bear mace during political clashes on Saturday in Olympia, Washington.

WASHINGTON: Conservative groups claiming without evidence that the Nov 3 election was stolen from President Donald Trump staged protests across the country on Saturday, with one in Washington turning violent at times as the police broke up clashes after dark.

Organisers of Stop The Steal urged supporters to participate in "Jericho Marches" and prayer rallies.

But groups of pro-Trump Proud Boys protesters and Antifa counter-protesters brawled in Washington on Saturday night. The police moved in quickly to separate them, using pepper spray on members of both sides, witnesses said.

Protests were also held in other communities around the country, including Atlanta, Georgia, and Mobile, Alabama.