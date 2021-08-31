Cooperation and vaccination a must to beat virus: Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob is currently under quarantine after beng identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

PETALING JAYA: Malaysia is facing challenges brought about by Covid-19 that had threatened political stability not only in the country but also the rest of the world, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In his address to the nation on the eve of Malaysia's National Day, he said: "What we are facing today has never been faced by any previous leader or government.

"We are faced with several simultaneous challenges all at once, namely a pandemic and an economic downturn."

Mr Ismail noted that only through cooperation from all parties and increased vaccination, will the fight against Covid-19 be won.

He added that this was imperative to revive the economy while improving the welfare of the people and increasing investor confidence.

"In light of this, I call on the Malaysian Family to get vaccinated as soon as possible to help the nation recover.

"Vaccines have proven to have a positive impact on efforts to combat the pandemic.

"Rest assured that based on data and facts, it is only through complete cooperation from all quarters, will the war against Covid-19 end with victory," Mr Ismail added.

He noted that success in defeating the pandemic would open the road to the nation's economic recovery under the new normal.

SWEARING-IN

Mr Ismail was speaking after his 31 Cabinet ministers were sworn in by the Malaysian King, Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah, during a ceremony earlier in the day at the National Palace.

The new government is the second in less than two years following the resignation of Mr Muhyiddin Yassin as prime minister after just 17 months on the job earlier this month.

He had to quit after losing his majority in Parliament.

Mr Ismail, however, was unable to attend his Cabinet's swearing-in ceremony, with the Prime Minister's Office disclosing that he had been identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 patient and ordered to serve a 14-day home quarantine.

The country recorded 19,268 new infections yesterday, bringing the total number of cases to more than 1.72 million since the pandemic started.