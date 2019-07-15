Cops closing in on 'alliance' behind Malaysian sex video scandal

(Above, left) Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, who confessed to being one of the two men in the video.

KUALA LUMPUR Police are closing in on an "alliance" behind the sex video implicating a minister, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police said yesterday.

There were hints of an alliance behind the spreading of the video on social media, Mr Abdul Hamid Bador said.

"We have made several arrests (of people who spread the video) and some have been released," he told a press conference at the Blok Melati police quarters in Keramat Wangsa.

The police didn't know yet who the mastermind is, he said.

POLICE INVESTIGATIONS

Mr Abdul Hamid said the police were still working to complete the probe.

"We are waiting for lab results to determine the authenticity of the video," he said.

"On the investigation itself, we have sent the investigation papers to the deputy public prosecutor twice. Each time, it has been sent back for further investigation. The latest was on Thursday.

Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz, the man who confessed to being one of the two men in the video and alleged that the other person was Economic Affairs Minister Azmin Ali, was detained at the KL International Airport on June 14. Three days later, police set up the special task force led by Bukit Aman CID directorHuzir Mohamed to investigate the case.

On July 9, Home MinisterMuhyiddin Yassin said a taskforce had been formed to investigate and verify the video's authenticity.

"I will guarantee that it will be independent because it involves the integrity of the government," he told reporters at Parliament.

Mr Muhyiddin said the taskforce should not be pressured to speed up the investigation, adding: "Hopefully by giving them time, the task force will be able to establish the real facts behind the video."

The Home Minister also noted that he could not pre-empt the outcome of the case before the investigation was completed.