Cops detain 30 women for taking off clothes at M'sian resort

KUANTAN: Police arrested 30 women after a group of people took off their clothes in Bukit Tinggi while playing a motivational game.

Pahang CID chief SAC Othman Nanyan said early investigations found that the activity was organised by a beauty spa with branches in Johor and Kuala Lumpur, and about 80 local women participated.

The participants stayed at the resort in Bukit Tinggi, Bentong, from Monday to Wednesday, he said.

"We found that during the incident, some of the participants were wearing only their underwear while doing an activity. Residents who admonished them confirmed the participants did not go nude," said SAC Othman.He said residents had lodged a police report, and following that, police detained 30 women and four men who were from the spa's Johor branch.

"The ones from the Kuala Lumpur branch had left earlier. We advise them to come forward to the Bentong police headquarters to assist in our investigations," he said. The case is being investigated as obscenity in a public place.

Pictures of the women making a long line using their clothes had been shared on Facebook.