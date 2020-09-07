Cops hunt for man in Birmingham after stabbings leave 1 dead, 7 hurt

BIRMINGHAM: Police said they were searching for a man in relation to a two-hour stabbing spree in the city of Birmingham, central England, yesterday that left one man dead and seven people injured, two of them critically.

The knife attacks happened in four locations in the city centre starting from 12.30am (7.30am, Singapore time).

"We are treating all four of those incidents as a linked series," West Midlands Police Chief Superintendent Steve Graham said. "We are searching for one suspect and inquiries to identify and then trace that suspect are ongoing."

He said there was no suggestion that the attacks were targeted at any section of the community or were gang-related.

"At this stage we can't find a particular motive, but it does appear to be random in terms of the selection of people who were attacked," he said.