Coronavirus cases in the Philippines fell by 25% cent last month

A policeman looking on as residents check their body temperature prior to allowing them to pray at their relatives' grave ahead of All Saints' Day in Manila.

MANILA : The Philippines saw new cases drop by 25 per cent last month, in part driven by the continued decline in the number of infections in Metro Manila, the epicentre of the country's outbreak.

Department of Health data showed that three to four weeks ago, the average number of cases in the country stood at 2,517. But in the last two weeks, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said this dropped by 25 per cent, or to 1,887 cases.

In the Metro Manila capital region, where the outbreak has been largely concentrated, the average number of daily cases in the same period decreased from 842 to 522.

"Hopefully, we will come to that point where new cases will continuously decline," Dr Vergeire said.

Despite the improved numbers, she reiterated this was not the only metric in recommending the further easing of restrictions, particularly in the capital region that remains under general community quarantine.

"Most important is our health system capacity is not overwhelmed and able to accommodate even non-Covid cases. Also, the average growth rate should be on a downward, meaning it's not on a positive (trend)," she said.

The Philippines recorded 1,772 infections and 49 deaths yesterday. Total cases hit 387,161 while deaths have reached 7,318.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian state of Seremban will be placed under the conditional movement control order (MCO) beginning tomorrow until Nov 18 due to the increase in new cases, said Senior Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob .

Mr Ismail said yesterday the decision was taken on the advice of the Health Ministry.

The same conditional MCO regulations implemented in other areas recently, such as KL, Selangor, Putrajaya and Sabah, would be implemented in Seremban during this period.

Indonesia reported 2,973 cases yesterday, taking the total to 418,375. It also reported 102 additional deaths, taking the total number to 14,146.