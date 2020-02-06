Coronavirus prank forces Canada-Jamaica flight to return

The WestJet flight to Montego Bay was diverted to Toronto.

OTTAWA: A plane taking Canadians to Jamaica for a sunny holiday was forced to turn back after a passenger falsely claimed to have the coronavirus that originated in Wuhan, the airline said on Tuesday.

The WestJet flight to Montego Bay was diverted to Toronto on Monday "due to an unruly guest", spokesman Morgan Bell said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, our crew followed all protocols for infectious disease on board, including sequestering an individual who made an unfounded claim regarding coronavirus," he said.

SELFIES

According to reports, the man stood almost halfway through the four-hour flight carrying 243 passengers and, while taking selfies, declared that he had contracted the virus that has infected more than 24,000 people and killed at least 490.

Flight attendants gave him a mask and gloves and ordered him to the back of the plane.

"I guess this guy thought it was a joke but it's just really weird. We were all very frustrated, to just displace 240 people... it's just so selfish," passenger Julie-Anne Broderick told public broadcaster CBC.

"We've lost a day of our vacation."

Police and public health officials met the flight on arrival in Toronto.

Police confirmed a 29-year-old man from Thornhill, Ontario, was arrested and has been charged with mischief.