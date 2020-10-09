Coronavirus spike in New South Wales threatens easing of curbs

People at Bondi beach in Sydney, New South Wales. The state recorded 12 new cases yesterday, the biggest one-day jump since Sept 2.

SYDNEY: Australia's most populous state reported its biggest one-day rise in coronavirus infections in more than a month yesterday as a growing cluster threatens to slow the easing of restrictions.

New South Wales said it has detected 12 infections over the previous 24 hours, the biggest one-day jump since Sept 2, when 17 infections were reported.

The new cases threaten to delay the reopening of the border between the state and Queensland, a restriction the federal government wants removed immediately to help revive the country's ailing economy.

In South-east Asia, Malaysia yesterday reported 375 new cases, the second straight day of falling infections as the country moved to impose targeted lockdowns to rein in a fresh surge in infections.

The new cases raise the country's tally to 14,368. There were five new deaths raising the toll to 146.

Indonesia reported a record high 4,850 new cases yesterday, bringing its total to 320,564.

There were another 108 deaths, taking the total to 11,580, the highest death toll in South-east Asia.

LARGEST RISE

The Philippines reported 2,363 cases and 144 deaths, the largest daily increase in casualties in more than three weeks.

Total infections there have reached 331,869, while deaths have increased to 6,069.