Court bars Ghosn from attending Nissan board meeting

Carlos Ghosn is out on bail.

TOKYO A Japanese court yesterday barred Carlos Ghosn from attending a Nissan board meeting, as the bailed former chairman prepares his defence against charges of financial misconduct.

Nissan removed Ghosn as chief shortly after his shock arrest in November, but he cannot be officially removed from his seat on the board without an extraordinary shareholders' meeting - to take place on April 8.

"Mr Ghosn requested to attend the board meeting but the court did not approve his attendance," the Tokyo District Court said.

Nissan is holding a board meeting today in Yokohama, near Tokyo.

'DUTY'

Ghosn's lawyer Junichiro Hironaka said earlier yesterday that his client "had a duty" to attend the meeting and wanted to do so if the court gave the green light.

Mr Hironaka said they may appeal the decision to bar Ghosn, who was released on March 6 on bail of nearly US$9 million (S$12 million).

Under the terms of his release, he is forbidden from contacting people who could be involved in his case, including Nissan executives likely to attend board meetings, such as chief executive Hiroto Saikawa.

Other conditions include living in a residence monitored from outside by camera.

He can access only a non-Internet-connected computer at his lawyer's office.