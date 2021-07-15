Covid-19 cases among staff found at Olympic hotel in Japan

A state of emergency has been imposed on Olympic Games host Tokyo until after the Games end on Aug 8.

TOKYO: A coronavirus cluster at a Japanese hotel where dozens of Brazilian Olympic team members are staying has raised new concerns about infections.

Just over a week before the opening ceremony of the postponed Games, seven staff members at the hotel in Hamamatsu city, south-west of Tokyo, had tested positive, a city official said.

But a 31-strong Brazilian Olympic delegation, which includes judo athletes, are in a "bubble" in the hotel and separated from other guests. They have not been infected.

The coronavirus cluster was found during routine screening required before staff started work, said city official Yoshinobu Sawada.

The host city Tokyo, where a state of emergency has been imposed until after the Games end on Aug 8, also recorded 1,149 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the most in nearly six months.

Highly contagious virus variants have fuelled the latest wave of infections, and failure to vaccinate people faster has rendered the population more vulnerable.

Medical experts are worried that Olympic "bubbles", imposed by Tokyo 2020 Olympic officials in an effort to keep out Covid-19, might not be completely tight as movement of staff servicing the Games can create opportunities for infection.