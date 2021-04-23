Covid-19 cases in Malaysia move closer to 3,000 mark

Opposition leaders outside the National Palace in Kuala Lumpur holding a banner seeking to end the state of emergency, which has been in place since Jan 12 . PHOTO: EPA

PUTRAJAYA : Daily cases in Malaysia crept closer to the 3,000 mark with the country reporting 2,875 new infections yesterday, bringing the nation's total to 384,688.

Seven people died, taking the toll to 1,407.

Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah said three deaths were recorded in Sabah, two in Selangor and one each in Sarawak and Kelantan.

"All but one were Malaysian citizens," he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysia's king has consented to an audience with an opposition committee that is appealing to end the emergency.

Committee for Ending the Emergency Declaration chairman Khalid Abdul Samad said the date has yet to be fixed, but he was confident it would be "as soon as possible".

The meeting would be the first time the opposition has direct access to Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah since he declared an emergency on Jan 12.

"Although the date for the audience has yet to be determined, we are confident it will be set as soon as possible to enable us all to appear before the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to submit the appeal petition," he said in a statement yesterday.

Mr Khalid said the adverse effects of the emergency are becoming more pronounced with each passing day.

Thailand reported seven new deaths from the coronavirus yesterday, its highest number of fatalities in a single day since the pandemic started.