Covid-19 curbs to be eased in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya will transition to phase two of the National Recovery Plan tomorrow, said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Mr Ismail also said that cross-district travel between Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya will be allowed and added that all roadblocks will be lifted.

He said the committee decided to combine Selangor with the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya so that the entity can be treated as one common infection area.

"Therefore, movement between these states is allowed, and there will be no more roadblocks," he said.

The relaxation for these territories will be the same as other states which had entered phase two, he said.

Among the activities allowed under phase two are inter-district travelling for fully vaccinated individuals; interstate travel for long-distance married couples who are fully vaccinated; interstate travel for fully vaccinated parents to see their children under 18; dining in at eateries for fully vaccinated customers, and intra-state tourism activities involving accommodation in hotels and homestays for fully vaccinated individuals.

Malaysia recorded 19,733 cases yesterday, taking the total to 1,900,467.