World

Covid-19 Delta variant to dominate within months: WHO

Jul 22, 2021 06:00 am

GENEVA : The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is expected to become the dominant strain over the coming months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said .

Delta, which was first detected in India, has now been recorded in 124 territories - 13 more than last week - and already accounts for more than three-quarters of sequenced specimens in many major countries, the WHO said yesterday.

"It is expected that it will rapidly out-compete other variants and become the dominant circulating lineage over the coming months," the UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update.

According to Sars-CoV-2 sequences submitted to the Gisaid global science initiative over the four weeks to last Tuesday, the prevalence of Delta exceeded 75 per cent in several countries.

Those included Australia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Britain, China, Denmark, India, Indonesia, Israel, Portugal, Russia, Singapore and South Africa.

"Growing evidence supports the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant compared with non-variants of concern. However, the exact mechanism for the increase in transmissibility remains unclear," said the WHO. - AFP

Commuters trapped in a submerged subway carriage in Zhengzhou.
World

Chinese in shock as subway floods

Related Stories

Sinopharm’s jab induces weaker antibody responses to Delta: Study

Delta variant behind more than 80 per cent of US cases: Fauci

Grim milestones for Malaysia, Indonesia

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

WORLD