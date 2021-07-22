Covid-19 Delta variant to dominate within months: WHO

GENEVA : The highly contagious Delta variant of Covid-19 is expected to become the dominant strain over the coming months, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said .

Delta, which was first detected in India, has now been recorded in 124 territories - 13 more than last week - and already accounts for more than three-quarters of sequenced specimens in many major countries, the WHO said yesterday.

"It is expected that it will rapidly out-compete other variants and become the dominant circulating lineage over the coming months," the UN health agency said in its weekly epidemiological update.

According to Sars-CoV-2 sequences submitted to the Gisaid global science initiative over the four weeks to last Tuesday, the prevalence of Delta exceeded 75 per cent in several countries.

Those included Australia, Bangladesh, Botswana, Britain, China, Denmark, India, Indonesia, Israel, Portugal, Russia, Singapore and South Africa.