Covid-19 far more widespread than official Indonesian figures: Studies

JAKARTA Covid-19 is many times more prevalent in Indonesia than shown by official figures, the authors of two new studies said.

The country of 270 million has recorded 1.83 million positive cases, but epidemiologists have long believed the true scale of the spread has been obscured by a lack of testing and contact tracing.

The results of Indonesia's first major seroprevalence studies - which test for antibodies - were revealed exclusively to Reuters.

One study between December and January suggested that 15 per cent of Indonesians had already contracted the virus - when official figures at the end of January had recorded infections among only 0.4 per cent of the people. Even now, Indonesia's total infections are only 0.7 per cent of the population.

The results were not unexpected given under-reporting, said University of Indonesia epidemiologist Pandu Riono, who worked on the study carried out with help from the World Health Organisation.

Senior Health Ministry official Siti Nadia Tarmizi said it was possible the study was preliminary, but there might be more cases than officially reported because many cases were asymptomatic.

She said Indonesia has low contact tracing and a lack of laboratories to process tests.

ANTIBODIES

Based on blood tests, seroprevalence studies detect antibodies that show up in people who likely already contracted the disease.

The official figures are largely based on swab tests, which detect the virus itself and reveal only those who have it at the time.

Antibodies develop one to three weeks after someone contracts the virus and stay in the body for months.

Preliminary results of a separate seroprevalence study in Bali, done by the University of Udayana, found that 17 per cent of those tested in September and November appeared to have been infected, principal investigator Anak Agung Sagung Sawitri told Reuters.