Covid-19 outbreak in gym in HK sends over 240 into quarantine

HONG KONG: A coronavirus outbreak at a gym popular with expatriates in Hong Kong has resulted in more than 240 people being sent into quarantine, the city's government said, with positive cases spilling into the banking sector and the city's international school network.

Hong Kong's Health Bureau told a briefing that a Covid-19 cluster emerged at Ursus Fitness, a gym in the trendy Sai Ying Pun district near the financial centre, which has led to a spike in cases across the city.

At least nine schools have been temporarily closed as a precautionary measure, schools and teachers said yesterday.

A confirmed case at Credit Suisse resulted in a whole floor of staff being sent for tests, with some placed on quarantine and many asked to work from home.

The outbreak comes as Hong Kong has begun gradually lifting coronavirus restrictions and after the authorities permitted gyms and beauty parlours to reopen on Feb 18, after more than two months of closures.

Schools had in recent weeks also begun to resume face-to-face teaching after conducting only online classes since November last year.

The authorities reported 22 confirmed cases yesterday, with around 40 preliminary diagnoses.

Dr Chuang Shuk Kwan of the city's Health Bureau said at least 30 of the preliminary cases were related to the gym cluster. She said some of the people exercising there had not worn masks.