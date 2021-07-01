Covid-19 rising among children as Indonesia finalises tighter curbs

A doctor conducting a check-up for a mother and her baby who were exposed to Covid-19 at the Bogor City Hospital in West Java. The number of Indonesian children contracting the coronavirus has almost tripled since May.

JAKARTA: The number of Indonesian children contracting the coronavirus has almost tripled since May, with infant deaths rising sharply as the country suffers its most severe wave of infections so far, a senior paediatrician said yesterday.

Indonesia reported 21,807 cases yesterday, one of six days of record daily infections since June 21. There were also 467 deaths, taking the toll to 58,491.

Dr Aman Pulungan, head of Indonesia's paediatric society, said weekly child deaths from Covid-19 rose to 24 last week from 13 in the previous week, many of the dead under five years old.

He said infections among minors were rising fast.

"It is increasing now. In mid-May there were about 2,000 to 2,500 cases per week," said Dr Aman. "Last week, there were more than 6,000 cases."

The percentage of overall cases that were under 18 years of age has risen to 12.6 per cent last month compared with 5 per cent in July last year, according to official data, although Dr Aman noted more children were now being tested.

President Joko Widodo this week announced that the authorities had given a green light for children aged 12 to 17 to be inoculated with the Sinovac vaccine.

Mr Joko said yesterday Indonesia is finalising emergency measures aimed at controlling South-east Asia's worst epidemic.

He said the authorities were mulling whether to tighten restrictions for one week or two weeks, and urged the public to remain vigilant and focus less on the health of the economy.

"Today it will be finalised, because the spike is very high," the President told a business event, referring to the emergency protocols.

"I ask that we all be careful and do not let our guard down. Do not just talk about the economy, while we do not see the health aspect," Mr Joko said.

In a bid to halve the current daily cases to below 10,000, Indonesia is proposing tighter curbs on movement and air travel, a ban on restaurant dining and closure of non-essential offices, according to a government document seen by Reuters.

The proposals, which were preliminary and have yet to be endorsed, would apply from Saturday to July 20, on the islands of Bali and Java.